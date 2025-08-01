Trilogy of Gothic Classic Games Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher THQ Nordic have announced Gothic Classic, Gothic II Complete Classic, and Gothic 3 Classic for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The games will launch in 2026.

"For the first time, Gothic 1, 2, and 3 will be available on consoles—with updated controls and full gamepad support," Reads the announcement post. "Whether you’re revisiting the Colony or discovering Myrtana for the first time—it’s the perfect time to (re)experience the world of Gothic. Experience these cult classics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2026!"

View the console announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

