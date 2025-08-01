Gothic Remake Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Alkimia Interactive announced the Gothic Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG in early 2026.

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs.

King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore in order to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners.

The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners, while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

Features:

Return to The Colony, in a full blown remake of the popular and revolutionary game Gothic from 2001. Rediscover the world of the mining colony, its secrets and challenges.

Gothic from 2001. Rediscover the world of the mining colony, its secrets and challenges. Play as the Nameless Hero—manage the fate of a lifetime convicted prisoner who must survive in a world of wild animals, creatures and convicts of dangerous reputation.

Faithful full remake of the original Gothic.

Gothic. Modernized combat system that takes the basic premises of the original combat system to the modern age.

