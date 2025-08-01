SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 18 for $39.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prepare to be scared—in the most nautical nonsense kind of way!

When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!

The Dynamic BFF-Duo

Combine SpongeBob And Patrick’s unique platforming skills. Master Patrick’s brand-new skills like grappling and burrowing!

Improved Classics

Beloved classics return, improved and upgraded. Classics like sliding, rock-rolling, and ghostboarding.

Iconic Locations and Epic Bosses

Explore all new locations Neptune’s Palace, Atlantis City, Mount Bikini. Battle epic bosses like the Flying Dutchman, King Neptune, and Hibernation Sandy!

Fully Voiced

Fully voiced by the original cast of the show, in all languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles