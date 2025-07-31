Battlefield 6 Launches October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Electronic Arts announced Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

Open beta tests will run from August 9 to 10 and August 14 to 17. Those who watch popular streamers will have a chance to start the first beta two days early on August 7.

"We knew when we set out to create the future of Battlefield, we had to nail the fundamentals of what players have loved about the series for more than 20 years," said Battlefield senior vice president and general manager Byron Beede.

"We’re back in our all-out warfare playground, with four world-class teams developing the game as a single squad known as Battlefield Studios. Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect have put their heart and soul into this next Battlefield and we’re thrilled to have shared our first look with you today and can’t wait to see you playing next weekend during the Open Beta."

Battlefield Studios executive vice president Vince Zampella added, "I’ve worked on a lot of titles over the years and can confidently say that Battlefield 6 is something special. We can’t wait to show more of Battlefield 6‘s intense tactical combat and epic warfare in the months to come, leading up to its release on October 10."

View the multiplayer gameplay trailer below:

View the Combat, Classes & Destruction trailer below:

View the Maps, Modes & Portal trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition (physical / digital) – $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus downloadable content “Tombstone Pack” Gravedigger Soldier Skin “Fallen Heroes” Player Card “Bandolier” Weapon Charm “Express Delivery” Weapon Sticker “Hatchet” L110 Weapon Package “Doomsayer” Soldier Patch Tombstone XP Boost Set



Phantom Edition (digital) – $99.99 / £99.99 / €109.99

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus downloadable content “Tombstone Pack”

Battlefield Pro Token

Downloadable content “Phantom Pack” Phantom Squad: 4 Soldier Skins Two Weapon Packages Melee Knife Weapon Skin Vehicle Skin Weapon Sticker Weapon Charm Dog Tag Phantom XP Boost Set



Read details on the game below:

The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals—the deadliest weapon is your squad. This is Battlefield 6.

The year is 2027. The world is on the edge of chaos. After a high-profile assassination shocks the world, major European countries have left NATO, while the US and its allies grapple with the fallout. A massive private military corporation unafraid to cross lines, with deep pockets and the latest tech, looks to fill the power vacuum. This army is PAX ARMATA. What’s left of NATO is in tatters, wounded and battered. This is the world of Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 introduces a host of new features, including the all-new Kinesthetic Combat System, which brings enhancements to movement and gunplay. This gives players an unprecedented level of mobility, offering new tactical options such as Drag and Revive to pull teammates out of danger and back from the brink, and mounting weapons on walls to reduce recoil.

Battlefield 6 will launch with a robust package of multiplayer modes and maps, taking the fight around the world from Egypt, to Gibraltar and the streets of New York. Each map features multiple combat zones, hand-crafted and tailored to suit specific modes, ensuring each fight is designed to compliment the player experience and provide a variety of play options. Fan favorite multiplayer modes return in Battlefield 6, with classic staples making an appearance, including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Players will also experience a host of fast-paced and intense first-person shooter staples, including Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination and King of the Hill. While a brand new mode called Escalation sees two teams fight to capture strategic control points.

Battlefield 6 also launches with an all-new and improved iteration of Portal – the creative toolset that lets you redraw the lines of war. Portal is more powerful and streamlined than ever before, giving players brand new tools to create completely unique content called Community Experiences. Ambitious post-launch support will continue to add more modes, maps, weapons, and other features to the game on a consistent basis.

Multiplayer

Victory, however you envision it. Battlefield 6 has more ways to win than ever before. Seize glory in iconic, large-scale modes including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Jump into fast-paced action with King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload. Change the rules of war with the revamped and refined Battlefield Portal. Fight in iconic locations all over the world including Cairo, Brooklyn, Gibraltar and more.

Global Scale Campaign

Campaign is back. Drive tanks across the Sahara. Storm the beaches of Gibraltar. Defend New York from invasion. Join an elite squad of Marine Raiders fighting relentlessly to save a world on the edge of collapse.

Portal

Redraw the lines of battle. Battlefield Portal is a massive sandbox where creators and players can push Battlefield to the limit. Take unprecedented control of your environment by moving, scaling, and duplicating objects. Create a completely unique game mode using NPC scripting and a customizable user interface. Your creation can even rise the ranks to become an official Battlefield mode. Show ’em what you’re made of.

