Yakuza: Kiwami and Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Launches November 13 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 13.

Yakuza Kiwami is the extreme remake of the game that launched the series nearly 20 years ago. Play as former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and unwind a 10-billion-yen conspiracy in Tokyo’s red-light district, fueled by his fists and unyielding resolve that will make him a legend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 has the “Dragon of Dojima” Kazuma Kiryu return to face the “Dragon of Kansai,” Ryuji Goda in an all-out war between rival Yakuza gangs in the sequel to Yakuza Kiwami.

For the first time, both titles will also support French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin Ameican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian text in-game.

