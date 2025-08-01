Apex Legends Launches August 5 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced the free-to-play hero first-person shooter, Apex Legends, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2on August 5.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The free-to-play hero shooter heads to Nintendo Switch 2! Master an ever-growing roster of legendary characters, round up your squad and engage in 60-person Battle Royale mode, limited-time modes, and takeovers. Explore the deep and detailed planet maps from across the Outlands and see if your squad has what it takes to be truly legendary. Starting today, if you log in on your Nintendo Switch system you can grab an exclusive Legendary Pathfinder skin—“P.A.T.H,” available until Sept. 16. Drop in when Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch 2.

