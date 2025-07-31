Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of Seven is Now Available on Switch 2 - News

Square Enix has announced and released Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of Seven for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside update 1.1.0 for current platforms.

The game previously released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in October 2024.

View the Switch 2 trailer below:

Read details on update 1.1.0 below:

Original soundtrack version for the two Dread Queen battle background music tracks has been added.

Some Abilities have had their potency or effects increased.

Some Abilities have had their potency or effects decreased: Penny Pincher, United Ravager.

The stats of some full-body armor, equipment, shields, and other gear have been increased.

The potency or effects of Gilden Shield, Fujin Blade, Claw Barrage, and Heat Hand have been increased.

Passive regeneration from ley line effects have been increased for retinue members.

More options added for New Game+ customization.

The current imperial year can now be viewed from the menu screen.

A Formations icon has been added to the battle screen.

The Auto-Equip function can now be separately applied between weapons and other gear.

Ship travel speed has been adjusted.

An option to toggle motion blur has been added to Settings.

Jump action sequences in Mt. Chikapa, Seer’s Citadel, Minstrel’s Cave, etc. have been adjusted to be easier.

action sequences in Mt. Chikapa, Seer’s Citadel, Minstrel’s Cave, etc. have been adjusted to be easier. Other minor bug fixes.

