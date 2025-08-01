Kemono Teatime Launches September 4 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Studio Lalala announced the cafe management game, Kemono Teatime, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 4.

Read details on the game below:

A Kemomimi Cafe ASMR Adventure

Relax in this world where animal ears are a normal part of everyday life. Here in Melodius, you can whip up whatever blends of tea you desire in your favorite cafe as you play through an adorable story. Come now and live out your bestest and cutest life—down to the last drop. Though, you do know that once it’s run out, that’s it, right? It’d do you best to learn that all good things come to an end.

Meet all the Kemomimis that come through the cafe and help them wind down, spend a cute and adorable time sipping on some tea, and come to terms with their ultimate fates.

Tea-Making Simulator

Create your own unique teas with our stock of 9 black teas, 15 herbs, and 6 secret ingredients. Get to know the customers and make them something that they’ll love while you immerse yourself in the wonderful sounds of the tea-making process.

The Kemomimi Customers

All the customers have animal ears! Please savor each encounter and goodbye while you can—You’re sure to have a very special and unforgettable time here with all the people you meet.

Featuring an Homage to “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” by Snail‘s House as the Theme Song

The theme song for this game is an homage to daniwell’s “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!,” made by Snail’s House with lyrics written and sung by Kotori Koiwai. In the newly released teaser trailer, you can view the short version. Immerse yourself in the KAWAII Moratorium—an escape from daily life filled with cuteness—enriched with the charm of Kemono Teatime.

