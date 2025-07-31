Octopath Traveler 0 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, XS, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler 0 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch on December 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the Octopath Traveler series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.

Enjoy familiar features such as the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG; the player’s ability to roleplay using Path Actions of their choice; and the Break and Boost system that can turn the tide of battle. Additionally, brand-new features such as character creation and town building allow you to create your own character and restore your hometown.

Features:

You are the protagonist of the story. Choose your appearance, voice, motions, and favorite dish with the new character creation feature!

Restore your hometown through town building. Invite companions and allies to live in a town of your creation!

Engage in exhilarating and strategic command battles. Choose from over 30 allies to form a party comprised of up to eight characters!

Use Path Actions to invite people to your town, engage in battle, and obtain items. Where you go and what you do is entirely up to you.

Equip action skills with the new skill system. These skills can be learned by allies and passed on to others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

