Persona 3 Reload Launches October 23 for Switch 2 - News

Developer Atlus announced Persona 3 Reload will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.

Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Features:

the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish user interface. Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities from exploring the Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

