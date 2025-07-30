Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Launches August 19 - News

Developer WayForward announced Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 19.

The standard edition is priced at $24.99, while a Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $34.99 and includes three exclusive costumes that change Shantae's appearance and enhance her abilities.

Limited Run Games will release physical editions that will include the Deluxe Edition costumes on disc or cartridge. Pre-orders for the physical editions will open on August 8.

The three costumes are:

Relic Hunter Costume - Powers up Pike Ball attacks.

High Voltage Costume - Powers up Storm Puff attacks.

Sizzle Armor Costume - Powers up Fireball attacks.

View the Digital Deluxe Edition costume trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shantae is back in a 2D side-scrolling action–adventure game 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning—by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a four-player versus mode await!

Features:

Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!

Fight and explore using your hair-whipping ability, magic items, and belly-dance transformations (including monkey, elephant, crab, and more)!

Spin and shift Front Yard and Back Yard playfields to create new routes and solve puzzles!

Visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectables, and meet with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo!

For the first time ever in a Shantae game, four players can compete in Battle Mode!

