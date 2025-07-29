Slime Rancher 2 Launches September 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 50 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher 2 will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 23.

iam8bit will release physical editions of the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in early 2026 for $34.99.

The full release of the game will add new content and gameplay updates, including Quantum Drones, new map areas, and an end to the story.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Slime Rancher 2 is the latest installment in the award-winning hit series, having already won “Best Early Access Launch” at the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards and “Best 3D Visuals” at the 2023 Unity Awards. Players journey as Beatrix LeBeau and explore the vibrant world of Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of new slimes to discover.

After launching Slime Rancher 2 into early access in September 2022, Monomi Park has since released multiple content updates for the game, including new areas such as Powderfall Bluffs and the expansive Grey Labyrinth, which doubled the size of the game world, along with even more new slimes, a dynamic weather system, creative tools and gadgets, and more mysteries to solve in the expanded story. Even more will be revealed with the full game release, making Slime Rancher 2 the most feature-rich experience yet.

Explore a Vibrant New World

Continue the slime-ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious, rainbow-hued island. Discover slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy Cotton Slime, sleepy Sloomber Slime, and reality-defying Twin Slime!

Experience a New Kind of Slime Rancher Story

Stakes have never been higher as it is revealed that not just Rainbow Island, but the entire Far, Far Range is under threat! Discover hidden messages, work with your friends to research the island’s mysterious secrets, and delve into the Labyrinth to help a new friend save the day.

Build Out a Conservatory on Rainbow Island

Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and decorate your Conservatory.

Investigate the Enigmatic Grey Labyrinth

This area is like nothing ever before seen in Slime Rancher, filled with entirely new kinds of puzzles and secrets, multiple unique sub-biomes, hidden areas, and hints to the past and future of the Far, Far Range. Hold on through reality-altering Prisma Disruptions as you try to solve the mysteries of the Grey Labyrinth.

More Gadget Content and Exploration

Dive into a world of discovery with dozens of new gadgets and treasures waiting in hidden nooks and crannies of Rainbow Island. Uncover secret treasure pods to unveil gadgets that enhance the immersive and interactive nature of the game.

Fully Dynamic Weather System

The skies and environment come alive with rain, wind, thunderstorms, lightning, and more! As the weather dances across the different areas, you can discover their unique impact on the environment and slimes. Discover how weather systems produce and amplify phenomena like tornadoes and tangle vines.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles