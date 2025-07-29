Warner Bros. Hiring for AAA Game Based on 'Iconic IP' With a 'Live Service Strategy' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 576 Views
A new job listing for an executive producer at Warner Bros. Games Montreal has given up details on the next game from the company.
The executive producer "will lead the development of a high-quality AAA game based on one of the iconic IPs from the vast Warner Bros. and DC Comics catalog." The person hired will "oversee the entire production lifecycle - from concept to launch and beyond - ensuring the game meets the highest standards of quality, innovation, and player engagement."
This does suggest development on the game has not started yet and the game is years away.
The executive producer will also "oversee post-launch content and live service strategy, ensuring ongoing player engagement." Qualification and experience include a "deep understanding of the full game development lifecycle, including live services."
This does suggest the game will at least have some live service elements.
The last main game from Warner Bros. Games was 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The game failed to meet sales expectations and support for the live-service game ended in beginning of 2025.
WB Games Executive Meeting
“Alright, Suicide Squad was a flop. We need to rethink our strategy. We have two options: build an ambitious solo game like our Batman Arkham titles… or launch another live service game like Suicide Squad.”
“Which of the two performed better with players?”
“Definitely Batman — both commercially and in terms of player reviews. We even made a trilogy and a prequel.”
“Yeah, but with Batman, the player only buys it once, right?”
“Okay then, let’s go with another Suicide Squad-type game”
How have they still not learned their lesson about chasing live service after all of their GaaS efforts in recent years flopped? MultiVersus, flopped, twice technically, it flopped once, went back into development for like another year, then flopped on re-launch. Suicide Squad, flopped. Gotham Knights, built around GaaS, then had GaaS elements removed when WB realized the game couldn't succeed as GaaS, then flopped due to feeling like a GaaS game because the GaaS elements were removed too late in development. Wonder Woman, cancelled before release when it became clear it would flop due to being built around GaaS, with the game too late in development to remove the GaaS elements without a total reboot (the same problem Gotham Knights had faced). Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, flopped.
You only need one hit so I assume they will continue to try until they get it right.
God this is so sad its not even funny. At this rate I think that if we all woke up tomorrow and found out Nintendo bought Netherrealm, Mortal Kombat included, and it was very evident that that was going to get 'NIntendo-fieid', 9 out of 10 gamers would consider that better than being under WB at this rate.
....And the 1 gamer who disagrees only does because of exclusivity.