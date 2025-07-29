Warner Bros. Hiring for AAA Game Based on 'Iconic IP' With a 'Live Service Strategy' - News

A new job listing for an executive producer at Warner Bros. Games Montreal has given up details on the next game from the company.

The executive producer "will lead the development of a high-quality AAA game based on one of the iconic IPs from the vast Warner Bros. and DC Comics catalog." The person hired will "oversee the entire production lifecycle - from concept to launch and beyond - ensuring the game meets the highest standards of quality, innovation, and player engagement."

This does suggest development on the game has not started yet and the game is years away.

The executive producer will also "oversee post-launch content and live service strategy, ensuring ongoing player engagement." Qualification and experience include a "deep understanding of the full game development lifecycle, including live services."

This does suggest the game will at least have some live service elements.

The last main game from Warner Bros. Games was 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The game failed to meet sales expectations and support for the live-service game ended in beginning of 2025.

