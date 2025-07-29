Atari Enters Agreement to Acquire Thunderful Group - News

Atari announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Thunderful Group.

Th agreement states Atari will purchase approximately 82 percent of the outstanding shares and votes of Thunderful for a total of SEK 50 million (approximately €4.5 million).

"This Transaction marks another important milestone in Atari's development with the expansion of its publishing and development capabilities in the European region," said Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen.

"Thunderful is recognized for publishing and developing critically acclaimed games, and with the announced transformation plan, as well as the quality and commitment of Thunderful’s teams, we are confident that Thunderful will be returning to a profitable growth path while helping to further develop Atari operations in Europe."

Thunderful also announced it will initiate a restructuring with the goal to reduce costs and improve cash flow. It is estimates at SEK 6-8 million (€540,000 to €720,000) during the second half of 2025 and SEK 40-45 million (€3.58 million to €4.03 million) for the full year 2026.

Thunderful's publishing had a challenging second quarter as launch sales for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die were lower than expected.

