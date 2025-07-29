Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 441 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microids has announced adventure platformer, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Our two mustachioed heroes are ready to leave Armorica behind and make their legendary punches echo far beyond their borders. A brand-new destination, some Romans in need of discipline, and their indomitable spirit still going strong!

This Time, They’re Heading East!

Our heroes leave their peaceful Armorica for a crucial mission at the edge of the Parthian Empire, a legendary kingdom under threat from Caesar’s ambitions.

Their goal? Save King Monipehni, who has fallen victim to a vile poison brewed by the nefarious sorcerer Bahmbuhzeli.

To succeed, Asterix and Obelix must journey through mysterious lands, gather the ingredients for an antidote… and of course, give a good thrashing to some overconfident Roman cohorts.

A Platforming Game Full of Action, Laughs, and Exotic Flair

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon emphasizes the fun of playing together, with a local cooperative mode designed to take full advantage of the duo’s complementary strengths.

But whether playing solo or with a friend, the experience remains generous and accessible: every player can delight in bashing legionaries, avoiding traps, and progressing through a rich and varied world.

The game features four all-new worlds, each created specifically for this title, with their own unique visual atmosphere, gameplay mechanics, and challenges.

From sun-drenched Eastern landscapes to the mysterious corners of Babylon, the environments are filled with exotic details and nods to the beloved comic book series.

With dynamic combat, epic boss fights, replayable levels, and hidden secrets, the adventure promises to be as entertaining as it is explosive… all delivered with a signature dose of irreverent humor true to the spirit of Asterix.

Features:

Play as Asterix and Obelix in a colorful adventure, playable solo or in local cooperative play.

Embark on an original journey packed with action and humor, faithful to the iconic Gauls’ universe.

Explore four brand-new regions with lush environments, from scorching deserts to Babylon’s hidden wonders.

Progress through over twenty replayable levels filled with tough enemies, secrets to uncover, and challenges to beat.

Face off against massive bosses and send Romans flying in spectacular, fast-paced battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles