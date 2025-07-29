SNES's Mario Paint Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) game, Mario Paint, has been added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup.

The game supports the Joy-Con 2 controller's mouse functionality on Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a compatible USB mouse on the Nintendo Switch.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The 1992 Super Nintendo Entertainment System game turns your system into a canvas, with an array of colors and drawing tools available to create digital works of art. You can even animate your drawings and compose music to craft your own video creations! Get ready to unlock your inner artist using the Joy-Con 2 controller’s mouse functionality on Nintendo Switch 2, or by using a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system.

And just like in the original game, you can access the Coloring Book featuring fun designs and character art or play the Gnat Attack training game for some extra mouse control fun.

Brush up on your skills and create your Mario masterpiece!

