Job Listing Reveals PlayStation Studios Titles to Expand Across Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Epic, and Mobile - News

/ 920 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

A Sony Interactive Entertainment job listing has revealed Sony plans to expand PlayStation Studios titles to more platforms, including Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Epic Games Store, and mobile.

The job is for a Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management and will be reporting to the Vice President.

"Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management, you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile," reads the overview to the job listing.

"This role is accountable for optimizing title profitability, ensuring cross-functional alignment, and leading a high-performing team focused on multiplatform expansion, mid-range commercial planning, and platform partner management."

The key responsibilities for the job include the following:

Multiplatform Strategy Leadership: Oversee the out-of-year (mid-range) commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios titles across all non-PlayStation platforms, driving long-term revenue growth and audience reach.

Oversee the out-of-year (mid-range) commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios titles across all non-PlayStation platforms, driving long-term revenue growth and audience reach. Cross-Functional Planning: Lead the commercial contribution to PlayStation Studios’ mid-to-long-range planning, ensuring SIE leadership is informed with data-driven insights and strategic perspectives.

Lead the commercial contribution to PlayStation Studios’ mid-to-long-range planning, ensuring SIE leadership is informed with data-driven insights and strategic perspectives. Studio Partnership & Influence: Act as the primary commercial liaison and escalation point for Heads of Production and Studio leads, securing alignment and buy-in on go-to-market strategies and publishing policies.

Act as the primary commercial liaison and escalation point for Heads of Production and Studio leads, securing alignment and buy-in on go-to-market strategies and publishing policies. Go-To-Market Execution: Partner with marketing, product, and global publishing teams to develop and execute cohesive launch plans and lifecycle strategies for multiplatform titles.

Partner with marketing, product, and global publishing teams to develop and execute cohesive launch plans and lifecycle strategies for multiplatform titles. Commercial Account Management: Lead platform relationships across PC and console ecosystems (Steam, Epic, Xbox, Nintendo), ensuring strong collaboration, promotional effectiveness, and performance optimization.

Lead platform relationships across PC and console ecosystems (Steam, Epic, Xbox, Nintendo), ensuring strong collaboration, promotional effectiveness, and performance optimization. Team Leadership: Direct and develop a team of senior managers across multiplatform strategy, account management, platform sales, and planning. Direct reports include: Director, Multiplatform Strategy & Account Management Senior Manager, Platform Sales – Xbox & PC Manager, Platform Planning & Performance – PC & Xbox

Direct and develop a team of senior managers across multiplatform strategy, account management, platform sales, and planning. Direct reports include: Policy & Governance: Contribute to global commercial policy-setting, advocating for Studio priorities and ensuring alignment with broader PlayStation Studios and SIE objectives.

Contribute to global commercial policy-setting, advocating for Studio priorities and ensuring alignment with broader PlayStation Studios and SIE objectives. Revenue & Profit Accountability: Accountable for title-level profitability targets as part of the broader commercial leadership team within the Studios Business Group.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles