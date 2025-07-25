The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Tops 9 Million Players - Sales

/ 302 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has surpassed nine million players.

This figure is up from four million players as of April 25, 2025.

"To everyone who emerged as a hero of Kvatch, mastered Arch-Mage, rose to Grand Champion, banished the Blackwood Company, gallivanted as the Gray Fox, and listened to the Night," said Bethesda. "Thank you for sharing in our worlds."

"9 million players. So many champions!"

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 22.

To everyone who emerged as a hero of Kvatch, mastered Arch-Mage, rose to Grand Champion, banished the Blackwood Company, gallivanted as the Gray Fox, and listened to the Night. Thank you for sharing in our worlds. ❤️



[image or embed] — Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdastudios.com) July 25, 2025 at 10:46 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles