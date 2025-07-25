Elden Ring Nightreign: Duo Expeditions Update Adds Two-Player Mode - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced update 1.02 - Duo Expeditions - for Elden Ring Nightreign will launch next week on Wednesday, July 30.

The update will be adding a two-player mode and quality of life user interface improvements, including more Relics filtering options.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

