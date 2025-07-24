The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Launches January 15, 2026 - News

NIS America announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on January 15, 2026.

Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity’s first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria.

Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

All Trails Lead Here

Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

Gameplay, Evolved

New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

Dream Teams

Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros’ machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

Limited Edition

The highly anticipated upcoming release will also be available in a Limited Edition bundle, featuring a copy of the Deluxe Edition of The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon, art book, original mini soundtrack, SteelBook, and Grim Timekeeper acrylic clock, all contained within a collector’s box.

