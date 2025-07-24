Battlefield 6 Gets Reveal Trailer, Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Electronic Arts has officially announced Battlefield 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and released the reveal trailer.

A multiplayer reveal event will take place on Thursday, July 31 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm UK. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The trailer offers a first look at Pax Armata, a Private Military Corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict. This sets the scene for what players can expect on the battlefield – both in multiplayer and the return of the series’ single player campaign.

In Battlefield 6, the series’ incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns. Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad.

You won’t have to wait long to learn more about Battlefield 6.

On Thursday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET, a blockbuster multiplayer reveal event will be held live with the developers from Battlefield Studios. This is the biggest moment in Battlefield history, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

This epic showcase will lift the curtain on Battlefield 6’s much-anticipated multiplayer features and demonstrate why this is the most ambitious title in the series’ history, with an explosive showcase of some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much much more.

Following this broadcast, your favorite first-person shooter creators will also be sharing the first ever Battlefield 6gameplay streams, revealing unprecedented access to the game, with talent joining in from live events all over the world, from Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and London—with a follow up event occurring in Hong Kong on August 2.

