Sony and Bandai Namco Sign Strategic Partnership

Sony Group Corporation and Bandai Namco Holdings have announced the signing of a strategic business alliance agreement with the goal to strengthen engagement among anime and manga fans.

Sony will acquire 16 million Bandai Namco shares for 68 billion yen ($464 million USD) and become a shareholder of approximately 2.5 percent of the total issued shares of Bandai Namco.

Sony and Bandai Namco had collaborated on multiple projects over the years. This includes games, anime and music.

“The Bandai Namco Group promotes an '[intellectual property] axis strategy' that aims to maximize [intellectual property] value by leveraging the appeal and worldview of [intellectual property], providing the optimal products and services at the optimal timing in the optimal regions," said Bandai Namco Holdings Executive Vice President Nobuhiko Momoi.

"We are filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group's strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco's [intellectual property] axis strategy. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with [intellectual property] fans worldwide, cocreate the future together, and realize our Purpose, 'Fun for All into the Future,' and Mid- to Long-term Vision, 'Connect with Fans.'"

Sony Group Corporation Chief Strategy Officer Toshimoto Mitomo added, "Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans, alongside Bandai Namco Group, with its outstanding capacity for multidirectional expansion of diverse [intellectual property] and deep connections with fans at real touchpoints, both domestically and internationally. By combining the strengths of both companies in the field of entertainment and unlocking the potential of compelling [intellectual property], we will further accelerate our efforts to maximize [intellectual property] value and realize Sony's long-term vision, 'Creative Entertainment Vision.'"

