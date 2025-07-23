Borderlands 4 Launches October 3 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 4.

The game will first launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities.

Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet.

Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.

Fight solo or in cooperative play (two-player split-screen or up to four-player online) in this immense science-fiction adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

