Borderlands 4 to Get Free and Paid Post-Launch Content - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software announced pre-orders for Borderlands 4 are now open and it will be available in three editions. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $99.99, and the Super Deluxe Edition is priced at $129.99.

Pre-orders for any edition will include the Gilded Glory Pack - it includes one Vault Hunter Skin, one Weapon Skin, and an ECHO-4 Drone Skin.

Borderlands 4 will also feature a "robust roadmap" of free and paid post-launch content that will start releasing after the game launches.

“I’ve been blown away by how high the team at Gearbox have raised the bar for Borderlands 4," said 2K president David Ismailer. "The development team crafted a premium AAA adventure that evolves the series’ gameplay and storytelling in new ways, while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands looter-shooter experience fans know and love."

Gearbox Software founder and president Randy Pitchford added, "Borderlands 4 is the most excited the team and I have ever been to launch a Borderlands game. Borderlands 4 is the best entry point for new players while also being a heartfelt love letter to fans of the original games."

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($69.99) – Includes the base game.

($69.99) – Includes the base game. Deluxe Edition ($99.99) – The Deluxe Edition will feature a variety of bonus items. This edition includes the Bounty Pack Bundle, featuring four separate post-launch downloadable content packs, each with distinct areas, new missions, and unique bosses; four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; new gear and weapons; four new vehicles, and Vault Hunter cosmetics; and the Firehawk’s Fury Weapon Skin.

($99.99) – The Deluxe Edition will feature a variety of bonus items. This edition includes the Bounty Pack Bundle, featuring four separate post-launch downloadable content packs, each with distinct areas, new missions, and unique bosses; four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; new gear and weapons; four new vehicles, and Vault Hunter cosmetics; and the Firehawk’s Fury Weapon Skin. Super Deluxe Edition ($129.99) – The Super Deluxe Edition will include all bonus digital content from the Deluxe Edition. This edition also includes the Vault Hunter Pack, featuring two new Story Packs, each featuring a new Vault Hunter, story, and side missions; two new map regions; new gear and weapons; more Vault Hunter cosmetics; and new ECHO-4 cosmetics. Additionally, it offers the Ornate Order Pack with four Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads, and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

Borderlands 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

