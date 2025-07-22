Stop-Motion Animation Studio Aardman Announces Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu - News

The Pokémon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman Animation have announced a brand-new stop-motion Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

"This is a dream partnership for Pokémon," said VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International Taito Okiura. "Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!"

The managing director of Aardman Sean Clarke added, "It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.

"Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original, and new stories for audiences around the world."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the series below:

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a new stop-motion animated series from Pokémon and Aardman coming in 2027!

Sirfetch’d and Pichu are front and centre as the heroes of the show, which is set in a region Trainers have explored before—one that is very close to Aardman’s heart. The series will offer a unique look at the Pokémon world, told from the perspective of Pokémon, with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy and craft.

