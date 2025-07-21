Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to Add Third-Person and New Game+ Modes on December 5 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced a free update for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release on December 5.

The update will add an option to play the game in third-person and a New Game+ mode.

"We’ve always envisioned Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players," said Massive Entertainment creative director Omar Bouali. "This update is a celebration of our community’s passion and we’re thankful to our players for their support. It means the world to our team."

View the third-person update trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

In Third-Person Mode, players can experience Pandora from a new perspective at the push of a button. Whether exploring the Western Frontier, fighting the RDA, or simply taking in the views, Third-Person Mode brings a new sense of scale, freedom, and immersion. The development team has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems to ensure the experience feels seamless and intuitive.

New Game+ offers a fresh challenge for seasoned players looking to dive deeper into the world of Pandora. Players can replay the story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora while keeping their inventory and skills, facing tougher enemies and unlocking a brand-new skill tree and more powerful gear.

This new update follows Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s post-launch content, including two story packs (which are unavailable in New Game+):

The Sky Breaker, where players join the great Na’vi games and witness the Zakru migration.

Secrets of the Spires, introducing a stunning mountainous region designed to elevate the thrill of banshee flight.

Since launch, there have also been quality-of-life updates, including a revamped Hunter’s Guide, smoother 40 frames per second mode, and rebalanced combat.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Ubisoft Store, and Luna.

