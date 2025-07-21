Descenders Next Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer RageSquid have announced Descenders Next Out has left Early Access and is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Xbox PC for $29.99 / £24.99 / €28.99. It is also available for Xbox Game Pass.

Starting with snowboarding and mountainboarding, Descenders Next will aim to become the only extreme sports game you’ll ever need, slowly but surely adding more and more adrenaline-fueled activities over time.

Building on the success of Descenders—which has seen 35 million players since it launched seven years ago – Descenders Next is the natural evolution of the original experience. We asked ourselves: Where do we go from Descenders? How do we deliver the same feel, the same sense of speed, but expand beyond mountain biking? From there, the idea of perfecting the fluidity of numerous sports was born.

With Descenders Next, players will learn to conquer the snowy caps through tight, effortless snowboarding action, before taking to the highlands with the grittier feel of mountainboarding. Each sport feels and handles differently, meaning players will have to learn to tackle and master every nook and cranny of Next.

Descenders Next already features as much content as the original Descenders, with full online multiplayer action, tons of tricks and grinds to pull off, and multiple huge biomes to explore. Players will earn rep as they scale the mountain, and use that to buy new boards, kits, helmets, goggles and more to customize their rider.

Last time around, Descenders provided both procedurally-generated tracks, as well as a selection of hand-crafted parks. With Descenders Next we’ve brought it all together with a more natural experience, as players will tackle procedural off-piste mountains that chain together into tight, winding parks and vistas.

The parks in particular provide fresh new challenges, while also acting as Next’s playgrounds of fun. Sometimes you’ll be required to dash down the mountain with your friends as quickly as possible, while other times you’ll be aiming to focus on your tricks and perfect landings. Scavenger hunts will see players exploring every inch of the mountain, and unlocking special rewards for those who venture the deepest.

Top it all off with an absolutely banging soundtrack from Monstercat, and you’ve got even more reasons to spend hours on the slopes, chilling out to the latest in drum and bass hits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

