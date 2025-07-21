Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny Launches September 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Fair Play Labs and Petit Fabrik announced the cooperative action RPG, Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 30.

View the game intro cinematic below:

Read details on the game below:

Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny! Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid action RPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players. Choose from a roster of legendary characters from across the Nickelodeon universe, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ Leonardo, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Katara, Timmy from The Fairly OddParents, and more to be revealed!

Game Editions

The game’s Standard Edition is available to pre-order at major retailers for $49.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition featuring the “Wardrobe of Wonder” downloadable content will be available for $59.99. The “Wardrobe of Wonder” downloadable content will be available separately at launch for $14.99. The Collector’s Edition will be available for pre-order at retailers soon for $79.99.

The Collector’s Edition includes:

Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny for PlayStation 5 or Switch

for PlayStation 5 or Switch “Wardrobe of Wonder” downloadable content code (unlocks a new costume for each playable character)

Wooden dice tray with storage compartment

Custom dice set and travel pouch

Nine collectible hero trading cards

Sticker sheet

Two-sided poster with game map and extended cover art

