Yogscast Games' The Royal Writ Launches August 7 for PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Yogscast Games and developer Save Sloth Studios announced the medieval roguelike deckbuilder, The Royal Writ, will launch for PC via Steam on August 7.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

March to Victory or Glorious Death

In The Royal Writ, you don't just play cards - you command them on the battlefield. Place your loyal subjects strategically as they advance toward the enemy, dealing damage. But beware: any card that reaches the enemy base before victory is permanently destroyed and removed from your deck for the rest of your run.

Sacrifice isn't just a risk - it's an essential strategy that creates memorable sub-stories with each run. Will you honor the subjects who gave everything for your cause? Every fallen card tells a tale, and their glory lives on in the legacy you build.

A Kingdom of Peculiar Characters

Lead an army of diverse warriors with interesting abilities that shape your strategy. Lead an army of adorable yet battle-hardened animals. Your ranks may comprise a frail and wounded flamingo, a short sighted chicken bowman, or even a crafty lizard who cheats death by only losing its tail! From the renegade red ants to the food taster cow, every card in your deck has a personality and purpose.

As they march toward glory or death, their individual stories become part of your kingdom's legacy, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. You may even come across some peculiar creatures on your journey, like the crazed mantis dentist, the goat tactician or the impatient boar shopkeeper - just don’t ask them where they got their credentials.

Two Epic Campaigns

Conquer the realm through two distinct adventures:

The First Campaign pits you against a growing rebellion as you try to maintain the king’s good and just rule (objectively). Battle your way through a challenging environment filled with deep pits and poison swamps as you try to suppress your enemies. As you progress, you may start to wonder if there are more to the kingdom’s troubles than meet the eye?

The Second Campaign introduces a new threat - gunpowder. As new experimental weapons now enter the battlefield, your strategy must change. No longer are you simply avoiding the environmental hazards - you must dodge an onslaught of bullets to ensure you and your troops are not fatally wounded as you march forth.

Each campaign features unique cards, bosses, and strategic challenges. The battlefield awaits your command!

Features:

Intuitive Yet Deep Gameplay - Easy to learn without compromising on the challenge

- Easy to learn without compromising on the challenge Roguelike Progression - Every run is different

- Every run is different Card Permadeath - Lost cards stay lost!

- Lost cards stay lost! Charming Art Style - Picture-book visuals blend with medieval absurdity and dark humor

- Picture-book visuals blend with medieval absurdity and dark humor Memorable NPC Encounters - Are they friend or foe?

- Are they friend or foe? Special Boss Mechanics - Unique challenges that will test you

Unique challenges that will test you Gradual Difficulty Ladder - Climb through harder and harder difficulties as you progress

- Climb through harder and harder difficulties as you progress Challenge Modes - Test your skills in special modes with unique rules

- Test your skills in special modes with unique rules Relics - Collect relics with various effects that change how you play

