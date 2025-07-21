Metroidvania GIGASWORD Launches October 2 for PC - News

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Studio Hybrid announced the action-puzzle metroidvania game, GIGASWORD, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 2.

Balance the weight of the GIGASWORD, battling between brain and brawn in this action puzzle Metroidvania where the might of the sword will determine all. As tensions rise in Thoenhart, a city plagued by famine and disease, the humans within set their hopes on a final solution: invade the ancient tower Nestrium, slay the Nocturne, and take the God Crystal, Gnosis, for themselves.

Said to grant prosperity to those who wield it, Gnosis has been long sought after by humanity for generations. However, upon raiding its resting place, the disturbance of this ancient power awakens an evil capable of destroying the very fabric of reality . Can Ezra reach the top of the Nestrium in time to stop this cataclysm, or will humanity’s ignorance lead the world to its doom?

Balance the Weight

The sword may be perfect for combat but you’ll find slaying isn’t its only use. Unlock doors, weigh down pressure plates, and push blocks as you ground your blade, traversing by foot, relieving yourself momentarily, the weight of the blade

Olden Secrets

With cataclysm at the doorstep, unearth the twisting forgotten halls of the Nestrium. Hidden secrets lurk behind every nook, cranny, and hole in the wall, with only you to discover the wealth that lies within.

Curb Demonic Ruination

Hack, slash, and dodge through ruthless demons, corrupted bosses, and bloodlusting fiends landing the killing below, sending them back to the underworld.

Adapt, Innovate, Evolve

As you’re forced through nefarious traps, deathly drops, and seemingly invincible foes, discover new abilities to aid in your journey such as Thunder Bolts, Crawling Sparks, Grappling Hooks, and much more

For Famine and Family

Humans are on death’s front door and they curse the heavens, looking to the Nestrium for their salvation. The God Crystal, Gnosis, safeguarded by the Nocturne is a chance at prosperity. It’s up to Ezra to keep the balance… and bring peace to all

