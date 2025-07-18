NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Beep Japan and developer Lapsus Games announced the side-scrolling puzzle platformer, NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S alongside the previously announced PC version.

In a forsaken world of radiation and secrets, one AI stands between salvation and collapse. Explore Toska, a haunting nuclear labyrinth, where the echoes of the past meet an otherworldly twist. Can you outsmart the unknown and save us all?

Step into NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii, a 2.5D puzzle platformer set in the decaying heart of a Cold War nuclear complex. You command NODE, an autonomous AI, tasked with navigating a Soviet ruin teetering on the edge of catastrophe. Plan your moves, sequence commands, and master timeline-based puzzles to unravel a cosmic mystery that holds humanity’s fate. Every choice shapes the story, every retry sharpens your strategy.

Timeline-Based Navigation

Command NODE with precision in a unique twist on puzzle-platforming. Sequence your actions across a timeline, plotting each jump, switch, and dodge to navigate treacherous checkpoints. Retry, refine, and perfect your strategy to overcome obstacles. Every puzzle is a mind-bending challenge

Cold Nuclear Shadows

Set in a haunting Soviet nuclear facility from the Cold War era, where history collides with eerie sci-fi. Blending 2D and 3D, the game’s realistic graphics, rich visual storytelling, and intricate level design create a world steeped in secrets—bathed in dynamic lighting and filled with chilling, atmospheric sound.

Every Word is Logged, Every Choice is Archived

Engage with branching dialogues that blur the line between free will and programmed response. Shape your path through conversations monitored, manipulated and remembered. In NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii, your decision isn’t just heard. It’s recorded.

Discovery and Secrets

NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii rewards those who look closer. Beyond its surface lies a network of hidden challenges, secret paths, and layered narratives waiting to be uncovered by those who question the obvious. Every detour offers deeper insight into the world’s history and architecture, inviting puzzle-solvers to dig beneath the noise and discover what others overlook.

