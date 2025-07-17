Void Crew Launches September 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Hutlihut Games announced the cooperative space action game, Void Crew, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 4.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Bring order to the galaxy in Void Crew!

As a crew, you’ll take on the role of Pilot, Gunner, Engineer, or Scavenger to face the threats lurking deep in METEM’s domain. Your mission? Stand against the mysterious HOLLOW, an alien force like no other, to restore order—and try not to panic!

Jump from objective to objective, expand your ship’s loadout on the fly, and survive epic space battles against swarms of enemies and massive bosses. Void Crew challenges you to customize and upgrade your spaceship in the face of relentless foes. Get ready for chaos: in the Void, the only plan is improvisation. Will your teamwork keep the ship together, or will you die trying?

It’s time to find out—the galaxy awaits your Pilgrimage… and may METEM Preserve You!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

