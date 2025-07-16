Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity Launches September 4 for Switch - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Ankakae Spa announced the action RPG, Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 4.

The game first released for the PlayStation in 2016 and for PC via Steam in 2018.

Read details on the game below:

Infamous vampire Remilia Scarlet has grown weary of her posh, centuries-long life spent with dutiful maid Sakuya Izayoi at her side. So bored, in fact, that when the local newspaper runs a story about a massive monster spotted nearby, she decides she wants a piece of that action! Unfortunately, she returns home from her first foray to find her mansion heavily damaged, with no clues as to who the culprit might be. But this only serves to fan the flames of the vampiric maiden’s interest in what’s going on beyond the walls of her estate, leading her on a grand, chaotic quest for answers…and for revenge.

The enchanting world of the Touhou Project comes alive in this beautiful fan-made action RPG!

Select Either of Two Playable Characters for Twice the Adventure

Choose to play as the titular vampire, Remilia Scarlet, or her devoted maid, Sakuya Izayoi. Each offers a different gameplay style with unique mechanics: Remilia’s attacks hit hard, while Sakuya’s are more technical.

Use Five Buttons to Carve Out Countless Swaths of Destruction

The game’s controls are simple, fun, and endlessly customizable: you’ll learn a variety of skills as you level up, which you can assign to the game’s action buttons however you’d like.

Build Hit Combos for Greater Success in Battle

The more you’re able to hit enemies in rapid succession, the higher your attack power will be, and the more experience you’ll receive per kill. The effect will wear off over time, however, or when you’re struck by a foe – whichever comes first!

Collect New Equipment to Become a True Powerhouse

Each new piece of equipment you find has its own stats, to the point that even two items with the same name may sport notable variances. So collect all the equipment you can, and try to max out your arsenal! There may even be rare equipment out there that allows you to utilize entirely new skills…

Get In the Zone With Arranged BGM from Acclaimed Doujin Circle Hachimitsu-Lemon

Let a total of 35 background music tracks masterfully arranged from previous Touhou titles wash over you as you experience the breakneck action!

