Nintendo Switch Game Voucher is Ending

posted 49 minutes ago

Nintendo announced it will be ending the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher service on January 30, 2026 at 11:59 pm PT.

A pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers is priced at $99.98 and allows you to purchase two select Switch 1 games. If those games cost $59.99 that would be a savings of $20.

Vouchers are redeemable for 12 months from the date of purchase and don't have to be used at the same time. The vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.

"Game vouchers remain valid for 12 months from purchase," said Nintendo. "For example, if a set of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers is purchased on January 30, 2026, each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher remains valid until January 30, 2027."

