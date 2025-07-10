NBA 2K26 Announced for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced NBA 2K26 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the three-time All-Star Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard, 2024-25 KIA Most Valuable Player, and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, will be the cover athlete on the Standard Edition.

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) / $59.99 (Switch)

$69.99 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) / $59.99 (Switch) Platforms: All

WNBA Edition

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Region: North America only

North America only Store: GameStop only

Superstar Edition

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC Content: This edition includes 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content including 25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Cover Star Jersey and 2HR 2XP Coin; as well as MyTEAM content, including Full NBA Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (contains 3 guaranteed FA cards), 5x Series 1 Packs and 2HR 2XP Coin. The Superstar Edition will be available to play one week before worldwide release with early access.

Leave No Doubt Edition

Price: $149.99

$149.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC Content: This edition includes everything in the Superstar Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass and a Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes scheduled for release in Summer 26); the Leave No Doubt MyTEAM Pack, which includes a Galaxy Opal card (scheduled for release December 2025) and an Invincible card (scheduled for release in May 2026); as well as a Puffer Jacket in MyCAREER. NBA 2K25 players who pre-order the Leave No Doubt Edition on the same Platform will receive a 10% discount. The Leave No Doubt Edition will be available to play one week before worldwide release with early access.

Read details on the game below:

In NBA 2K26, bragging rights are on the line in every mode. With all-new ProPLAY features, players on Gen 9 will experience the immersive technology like never before, as they feel connected to every dribble and crossover with revamped size-ups, and experience fast-paced dynamic movement. Fans can build a transcendent MyPLAYER as they strive to reach the pinnacle of NBA stardom in a reimagined MyCAREER journey and team up with friends to battle rival squads in a fresh and more optimized City. MyTEAM in NBA 2K26 will put past and present legends to the test in new single-player and multiplayer modes while players can lead a franchise as a General Manager in MyNBA, with 30 unique storylines to win a championship. More details on NBA 2K26 will be shared in the coming weeks.

