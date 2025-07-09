S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Coming to PS5 in Late 2025, PS5 Pro Enhanced - News

Developer GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the PlayStation in late 2025.

The PS5 version "will fully utilize DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for deeper player immersion." Enhancements for the PS5 Pro are also in development.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl released the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2024.

