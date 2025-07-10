Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Launches July 24 - News

Developer Inti Creates has announced that Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced will be released on July 24, 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam. This collection of the three games in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series comes complete with all DLC, as well as exclusive new features and enhancements.

Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced includes three 2D action-platformers: Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014), Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016), and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (2022). In addition, the trilogy comes with new features: action refinements from the series director, revised voices and songs, and a Library Mode that includes audio dramas previously only available on special edition CDs in Japan, translated for the first time. According to Inti Creates, this collection is the complete and definitive way to experience the series.

The collection will be available digitally starting July 24 on Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam for $39.99. For two weeks after launch, Switch player can get a 10% discount on the collection during the launch sale. Additionally, customers who own either Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack or Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 digitally on Switch can get 50% off Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced for one month during the Gunvolt 10th Anniversary Special Sale, ending August 23.

Included Games:

Azure Striker Gunvolt – Dash through stages at high speed and take down enemies with your "Flashfield" in this satisfying action platformer. Players control Gunvolt, a superhuman (known as an Adept) with the power of lightning who must confront the oppressive Sumeragi Group in a battle for freedom. The Trilogy Enhanced version adds new Skills to Gunvolt's arsenal.

– Dash through stages at high speed and take down enemies with your "Flashfield" in this satisfying action platformer. Players control Gunvolt, a superhuman (known as an Adept) with the power of lightning who must confront the oppressive Sumeragi Group in a battle for freedom. The Trilogy Enhanced version adds new Skills to Gunvolt's arsenal. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Gunvolt's rival, Copen, becomes a new star and playable character alongside the Azure Striker. Copen uses his dash to tackle and lock onto enemies before unleashing a devastating homing laser barrage. Master his aerial "Bullit Dash" to gracefully fly through stages and destroy enemies from above, unlocking new weapons from the abilities of defeated bosses. Copen and Lola's voices have been re-recorded for the Trilogy Enhanced edition of the game.

– Gunvolt's rival, Copen, becomes a new star and playable character alongside the Azure Striker. Copen uses his dash to tackle and lock onto enemies before unleashing a devastating homing laser barrage. Master his aerial "Bullit Dash" to gracefully fly through stages and destroy enemies from above, unlocking new weapons from the abilities of defeated bosses. Copen and Lola's voices have been re-recorded for the Trilogy Enhanced edition of the game. Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 – A new style of action arrives with the new heroine Kirin who can swap with Gunvolt to overcome any situation. Kirin has the power to teleport instantly to strike down enemies with her "Arc Chain" ability for melee action of unprecedented speed. Or switch to Gunvolt, whose tag and electrify style has leveled up to allow him to dash through enemies while striking them down, teleport, and unleash other new "Voltaic Arts". The Image Pulse system brings characters from the series as buffs and attacks, with over 150 varieties to collect.

