PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for July 2025 Announced - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for July 2025.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, July 15, except for Cyberpunk 2077 and Abiotic Factor, which will be available on July 9 and July 22, respectively.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Diablo IV for the PS5 and PS4, The King of Fighters XV for PS5 and PS4, and Jusant for the PS5.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077’s release forms part of our ongoing PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary celebrations, which also includes a special 30% discount for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, exclusive for PlayStation Plus members. That discount will be available from today until July 23.

There’s plenty more to enjoy: head to the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Hub for more information.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS5, PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red. Set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Customise your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

*Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing July 9

Abiotic Factor | PS5

Abiotic Factor brings a 90’s sci-fi twist and rich character progression to the multiplayer open world survival crafting genre. Up to 6 players can choose their PHDs, build their scientist, gear up, and explore a massive subterranean complex, filled with supernatural artifacts, transdimensional foes, and science experiments gone awry. Home to the world’s greatest minds, GATE operates a global network of secretive research laboratories, spanning every field of scientific study – and the realms beyond. As a GATE employee you extend the bounds of human knowledge, and seek to explain the unexplainable – including anomalies and paranormal entities: from gravity-distorting artifacts to supernatural creatures with an unbridled instinct for violence. Safety, security, and secrecy are of the utmost importance… usually.

*Abiotic Factor is releasing July 22

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden | PS5

New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and spectres. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight. Immerse yourself in a beautiful, intimate and powerful story between two fated lovers. Challenging decisions will lay on your path, dramatically impacting your story and the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants – be they living people or wandering souls. How much will you compromise your ghost-hunting vow for the sake of your lover who’s become a spirit herself?

Bluey: The Videogame | PS5, PS4

Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Play your favourite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase, and more! Experience the joy and wonder of Bluey’s world, explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock outfits and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location. Recreate iconic scenes or create your very own Bluey inspired adventures and games.

Planet Zoo | PS5

Build a world for wildlife with Planet Zoo. From the developers of Planet Coaster and Zoo Tycoon, Planet Zoo features an incredible array of authentic animals who think, feel, and explore the world you design around them. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, and make meaningful choices to nurture animals as you construct and manage the world’s wildest zoos using intuitive console controls. Pick up and play across four engaging game modes: embark on a globe-trotting campaign in career mode, build a network of connected zoos in Franchise mode, put your skills to the test in Challenge mode, or let your imagination run wild in the freedom of Sandbox mode. Manage an amazing living world that responds to every decision you make. Focus on the big picture or go hands-on and control the smallest details. Thrill visitors with iconic exhibits, develop your zoo with new research, and release new generations of your animals back into the wild. Your choices come alive in a world where animal welfare and conservation comes first.

Risk of Rain 2 | PS5, PS4

Escape a chaotic alien planet by fighting through hordes of frenzied monsters – with your friends, or on your own. Combine loot in surprising ways and master each character until you become the havoc you feared upon your first crash landing. Over a dozen handcrafted locales await, each packed with challenging monsters and enormous bosses that oppose your continued existence. Fight your way to the final boss and escape or continue your run indefinitely to see just how long you can survive. A unique scaling system means both you and your foes limitlessly increase in power over the course of a game. Tackle the adventure solo or with up to three friends in online co-op, or compete in the rotating challenge of the Prismatic Trials. Brand new survivors like the Captain and MUL-T join classic survivors such as the Engineer, Huntress, and–of course–the Commando.

Tropico 6 | PS5, PS4

Play El Presidente on the island state of Tropico as you shape the fate of your own banana republic. Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges. Tropico 6 features cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to 4 players.

*PS5 edition is the Next Gen Edition which includes “The Llama of Wall Street” DLC, and the El Prez Pack, which contains one additional mission, new buildings, new customization options for your palace, outfits for El Prez and much more!

New World: Aeternum | PS5

Experience a thrilling action RPG set on the supernatural island of Aeternum. As a shipwrecked explorer who washes ashore on the mysterious island, forge your destiny on an adventure filled with danger and opportunity. Discover the island of Aeternum: Explore a massive, beautiful world and uncover the secret truth of the eternal island and its strange inhabitants. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await among the island’s wilderness and ruins. Control magical forces or wield deadly melee and ranged weapons. Timing and positioning are key to defeating enemies in combat. Use your skills to survive the island’s horrors and reap its valuable rewards.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Twisted Metal 3 | PS5, PS4

Welcome to our twisted world where the drivers are insane, the explosions apocalyptic and the weapons hard-core nasty. It’s the original and ultimate automotive combat experience! Get twisted with high powered vehicles, an arsenal of weapons and unbeatable bosses! Experience Twisted Metal 3 originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Twisted Metal 4 | PS5, PS4

Sweet Tooth and his pumped-up posse of evil henchmen have taken control of the most explosive freakshow on wheels! Get ready for high-octane action with a multitude of characters, vehicles, and powerful weapons. Battle through interactive arenas with crisp vehicles and lush battlegrounds for an intense, chaotic experience. Experience Twisted Metal 4 originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles