PEAK Sales Top 4.5 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Publishers Aggro Crab and Landfall, and developer landcrab have told the GameDiscoverCo newsletter the co-op climbing game, PEAK, has sold over 4.5 million units as of July 8.

This figure is up from two million units sold in nine days and one million units sold in six days.

PEAK released for PC via Steam on June 16.

