Co-Op Climbing Game PEAK Sales Top 2 Million Units in 9 Days

Publishers Aggro Crab and Landfall, and developer landcrab have announced the co-op climbing game, PEAK, has sold over two million units in nine days.

This figure is up from one million units sold in six days.

"PEAK managed to exceed our expectations of player count and hype by like... a lot," reads the announcement post. "We just hit TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD in 9 days. We seriously cannot thank you enough for all the love and support we've had on this game."

The developer teased they are planning to add new content to the game in future updates, but are currently focused on bug fixes and stability.

"Yes, we are now looking into possible updates," said the developer. "We will not be sharing exact details yet on what we're looking to add to these updates. it's very early stages but we have been noting down as many of the suggestions that we've received from the community as we can.

"We won't be able to do all of them, but we're excited to see what we bring to PEAK! We're still prioritizing bug fixes and stability first so don't expect a huge content update right away."

PEAK released for PC via Steam on June 16.

