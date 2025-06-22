Co-Op Climbing Game PEAK Sales Top 1 Million Units in 6 Days - Sales

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publishers Aggro Crab and Landfall, and developer landcrab have announced the co-op climbing game, PEAK, has sold over one million units in six days.

PEAK released for PC via Steam on June 16.

Read details on the game below:

PEAK is a co-op climbing game where the slightest mistake can spell your doom. Either solo or as a group of lost nature scouts, your only hope of rescue from a mysterious island is to scale the mountain at its center. Do you have what it takes to reach the PEAK?

WORK TOGETHER

Need a Hand? You’ll need to rely on your friends to have any hope of scaling the mountain, which changes each time you play. Help each other up ledges, or place ropes and climbing spikes to make the way easier for those who come after.

CLIMB

The Mountain Takes no Prisoners! Climb through 4 biomes on your way to the PEAK, each with their own life-threatening obstacles. You’ll need to scavenge for questionable food to survive, and manage your injuries carefully - every setback limits your stamina, making it harder to climb.

SURVIVE

Prepare For the Worst: Discover a variety of helpful survival items, from energy drinks to climbing spikes to the mysterious Anti-Rope. You’ve got no hope of making it to the PEAK unless you press every advantage given to you.

A NEW ISLAND EACH DAY

The game's map rotates out every 24 hours! Try out the new layout each day, or give the same island multiple attempts in a day until you conquer it.

EARN BADGES

A Well-Seasoned Scout: Show off your survival prowess with dozens of badges to earn and cosmetics to unlock.

CLIMBING IS BETTER WITH FRIENDS

Multiplayer in PEAK is friends-only - invite up to three other scouts through Steam to climb together, or face the mountain alone if you're really brave!

Features:

Climb with a total of 4 friends

Communicate through proximity chat

4 different biomes to ascend through

A bunch of questionable foods

Lots of different climbing items

Campfires and marshmallows

Character customization

Online co-op and offline single player

Ghosts

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

