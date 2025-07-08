Shuhei Yoshida Says AAA Budgets Nearly Doubled from PS4 to PS5 Era - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,151 Views
Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview on the Kit and Krysta Podcast, has revealed the cost to develop AAA games has doubled from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 era.
I saw some analysis or estimate of one same franchise released during PS4 era and PS5 era generation double the budget," said Yoshida (via VideoGamer). "And that has reached the point that we cannot recoup this investment."
Yoshida thinks something needs to be done about the increasing development costs as this isn't sustainable.
"So this generation, PS5 generation, I think is the first time that the industry really, truly believes that you know there has to be something that has to be done," said Yoshida.
Yoshida says AAA PS5 games are too expensive to develop.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
"Help us, Astrobot. You're our only hope."
I have wanted to buy astrobot since it came out. But never actually pulled the trigger. Is it as good as the reviews suggest?
Maybe even better than the reviews. Genuinely loved every single second of that game.
And this is only the costs for games that actually release. This gen in general has a lot of cancelled games, sometimes pretty far in development.
It would be interesting to see the cost breakdown of a AAA game.
I assume most of it is salaries for hundreds of people over several years.
A.I will bring these costs down.
That matches with budget information we have seen elsewhere. Various official AAA budgets we have seen from the 8th generation (2013-2019) range from about $70m to $160m , with the average for the gen seeming to be around $110m for a AAA release. Meanwhile so far this generation most of the AAA budgets that have leaked out or been officially released have been way higher, the lowest two we have seen were just $70m and $75m (Black Myth Wukong and Alan Wake 2), but others we have seen have been higher; Cyberpunk 2077 ($316m for the base game plus another $125m spent fixing the base game and making the expansion), TLOU Part 2 ($220m), Horizon Forbidden West ($212m), Spiderman Miles Morales ($213m), Immortals of Aveum ($125m), The Callisto Protocol ($162m), Spiderman 2 ($315m), Spiderman 3 ($385m budget expected as of the time of Sony's big leak).
Miles mores is something like $81m dev budget, that Wikipedia page is wrong
Based on the documents that leaked out in that big hack a couple years back, Miles Morales had a development budget of $81.5m, a marketing budget of $25m, and a licensing fee of $106m for Disney's share of the Spiderman rights, which nearly doubled the total budget to $213m.
The licensing fee is not an upfront cost, it's a percentage of all sales that go to Marvel. That's the amount Marvel had earned at that point in time with 14m unit sales.
Counting it as part of the cost is the same as counting the platform commission of 30% to PS/Xbox/Steam. Elden Ring sold like $500m on PSN and they paid $150m in licensing fees to sony. Similar to Steam and Xbox. That doesn't mean the game cost $500m to make though.
Also, shuhei is specifically talking about cost to Develop. Marketing costs are not relavent to this either. Miles Morales cost $81.7m to develop, Alan Wake II cost 50m euros etc.
Cyberpunk and TLoU 2 are PS4 games.
True, but they were released at the tail end of the generation, and show how costs had already started to ramp up by that point, even before the post-Covid inflation and new hardware development baseline.
Bring on the smaller budget indies!
It is true that the development cost was twice as much for the PS3 and PS5 era, but I do not believe there is such a cost difference between the PS4 and PS5. If they didn't spend $200-300 million on stupid shooters they could make games like Days Gone 2.