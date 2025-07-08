Shuhei Yoshida Says AAA Budgets Nearly Doubled from PS4 to PS5 Era - News

Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview on the Kit and Krysta Podcast, has revealed the cost to develop AAA games has doubled from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 era.

I saw some analysis or estimate of one same franchise released during PS4 era and PS5 era generation double the budget," said Yoshida (via VideoGamer). "And that has reached the point that we cannot recoup this investment."

Yoshida thinks something needs to be done about the increasing development costs as this isn't sustainable.

"So this generation, PS5 generation, I think is the first time that the industry really, truly believes that you know there has to be something that has to be done," said Yoshida.

Yoshida says AAA PS5 games are too expensive to develop.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

