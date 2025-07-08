Game Pass is Reportedly Profitable Even When You Factor in Lost Revenue From First-Party Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,639 Views
It was reported yesterday by Christopher Dring that the "Game Pass is profitable" claims from Microsoft in the past does not include first-party costs.
Dring has now provided an update that sources have told him that Game Pass remains profitable even when you factor in the lost revenue from first-party games.
"Ok, I need to correct/clarify something," he said. "First, Xbox Game Pass is profitable, even when you factor in the lost sales for its first-party teams, sources who would know have told me."
He mentioned doing research over 18 months ago as he "was looking to see if Game Pass’s costs factor in the impact to unit sales of their internal studios. I was told that first-party games have their own P&L separate to Game Pass as they make money via other means.
" I felt this piece of internal accountancy might mean Game Pass is profitable, but it sure does put pressure on the margins for its internal games and POSSIBLY means some studios don’t make as much profit (or any profit at all).
"That doesn’t actually matter in real terms, but seeing the impact Game Pass was having on first-party games, and the amount of money Xbox was spending on studios, I wanted to check if the full impact of the service was being considered in their ‘Game Pass is profitable’ line."
This was all done before Xbox started publishing more of its games on PlayStation and Nintendo hardware.
"Studios can now make stronger margins on premium sales as a result of that move," said Dring.
"But regardless to all that. sources have reached out to tell me that even when you include lost revenue associated with first-party party games (not just unit sales, but microtransactions), Game Pass is still profitable. So… that’s great!"
I understand that we all want what’s best for the industry: better games, fairer compensation for developers, and consumer-friendly practices. However, it seems that when it comes to these companies and their business practices / earnings, we’re often reacting without reliable sources and treating whatever X said on Y social media as unquestionable fact. That only leads to this nonending series of confusing news.
That's good to know. But, the real question that most of us are asking, even if we don't realize it, is: is the existence of game pass a net positive for Microsoft's gaming business? In other words, is Microsoft making more money, or less money overall, due to game pass?
Man, I never knew so many people are interested in Microsoft's financials. They are acting like it is their dead beat son or something. News flash Microsoft is the world's richest company. They will be fine lol.
Also, game pass existed for 8 years now. If it wasn't profitable I highly doubt Microsoft would've kept it going.
Doubt many people care about MS's financial situation (outside how much tax they pay) but they are concerned about the stability of the industry, one where MS just axed thousands of jobs, cancelled multiple games and basically all but shut down studios.
If MS were doing so well, why did they do this?
The whole situation reads to me like the top brass, CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood, decided they need to cut spending and increase profit across all of Microsoft, supposedly so that they could afford to invest more money in AI technology development. There were 9,000 layoffs this time, 6,000 earlier on in May, and quite alot of them weren't within the gaming division between the two layoff rounds. We even heard that one of the cancelled games, Zenimax Online's Project Blackbird, was going well and that Phil Spencer had enjoyed playing it so much that he could barely put the controller down at the dev teams last meeting with Phil, which implies the decision to axe that particular game came from above Spencer. I'd assume that Satya Nadella had Amy Hood go through all of Microsoft's financials to find things with high budgets, and then axed a bunch of them.
Anyone with a 401k or IRA more than likely has Microsoft stock or a mutual fund/etf with Microsoft stock.
Yes but they still confirmed they aren't including first party dev cost into game pass. He never said GP wasn't profitable just that they don't include first party dev cost.
