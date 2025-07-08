Game Pass is Reportedly Profitable Even When You Factor in Lost Revenue From First-Party Games - News

/ 1,639 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

It was reported yesterday by Christopher Dring that the "Game Pass is profitable" claims from Microsoft in the past does not include first-party costs.

Dring has now provided an update that sources have told him that Game Pass remains profitable even when you factor in the lost revenue from first-party games.

"Ok, I need to correct/clarify something," he said. "First, Xbox Game Pass is profitable, even when you factor in the lost sales for its first-party teams, sources who would know have told me."

He mentioned doing research over 18 months ago as he "was looking to see if Game Pass’s costs factor in the impact to unit sales of their internal studios. I was told that first-party games have their own P&L separate to Game Pass as they make money via other means.

" I felt this piece of internal accountancy might mean Game Pass is profitable, but it sure does put pressure on the margins for its internal games and POSSIBLY means some studios don’t make as much profit (or any profit at all).

"That doesn’t actually matter in real terms, but seeing the impact Game Pass was having on first-party games, and the amount of money Xbox was spending on studios, I wanted to check if the full impact of the service was being considered in their ‘Game Pass is profitable’ line."

This was all done before Xbox started publishing more of its games on PlayStation and Nintendo hardware.

"Studios can now make stronger margins on premium sales as a result of that move," said Dring.

"But regardless to all that. sources have reached out to tell me that even when you include lost revenue associated with first-party party games (not just unit sales, but microtransactions), Game Pass is still profitable. So… that’s great!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles