Mamorukun ReCurse! Launches September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC

Publisher Clear River Games announced Mamorukun ReCurse! will launch in the west on the same day as the Japanese release on September 25. It will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Physical editions will be available in North America for the PS5 and Switch by Limited Run Games. Pre-orders on July 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into this modern remaster of a cult classic arcade shooter and embark on an adventure filled with breathtaking environments, bizarre creatures and bullets, to save the Netherworld and seal the gate to the World of Darkness. Players take control of Mamoru, who, after his untimely death, wakes up in The Netherworld. A brief meeting with three new friends is swiftly followed by the energetic Fululu explaining he, Mayuno, Kinya, and Beniko, are the only hope of stopping the invasion of darkness about to consume The Netherworld.

Don’t let the gorgeous, mellow aesthetic fool you – this vertical-scrolling shoot ‘em up will take you right back to the cabinet-pounding days of traditional arcade games. In Mamorukun ReCurse!, the player is in control, and can make use of Curse Bullets to alter the difficulty of the game and reap in the rewards. Wipe out smaller enemies, clear projectiles from the screen, or power up larger enemies, making them harder to defeat. The greater the risk, the higher the score.

Features:

An arcade classic, ReCursed! for modern platforms.

ReCursed! for modern platforms. Widescreen support and modern twin-stick controls.

Use Curse Bullets to adjust the game’s difficulty on the fly!

Story Mode, Arcade Mode, or Netherworld Adventures – a set of challenge courses to sharpen your skills? The choice is yours!

Arcade Mode, or Netherworld Adventures – a set of challenge courses to sharpen your skills? The choice is yours! Multiple characters, alternate costumes, and an extensive Gallery Mode!

Original compositions by Yosuke Yasui, plus arranged music from previous releases.

Packed with content, Mamorukun ReCurse! includes Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Challenge Courses, alternative costumes, and a new Gallery Mode. The game also includes all previously released downloadable content characters, giving players plenty of reasons to play again and again.

