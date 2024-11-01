Phasmophobia Sales Top 20 Milion Units - Sales

Developer Kinetic Games announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

"We're thrilled to announce that over 20 million Ghost Hunters have begun their investigations in Phasmophobia across all platforms," said the developer. "Thank you so much for your support."

The game released in Early Access on PC via Steam in September 2020, and in Early Access for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 29 for $19.99.

