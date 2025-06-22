Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds DLC to Add Several Nickelodeon Characters - News

posted 13 hours ago

Sega and Nickelodeon at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday announced a collaboration for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Avatar Legends will be available in the Digital Deluxe Edition or separately in the Season Pass.

The Season Pass will also include Minecraft characters, vehicles, as well as tracks, characters from the Netflix series Sonic Prime. There are two more collaborations that have yet to be revealed.

View a trailer of the announcement below:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

