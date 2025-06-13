PlayStation CEO on Switch 2: 'PS5 Performance is Required to Achieve a Great Experience on Big Screens' - News

1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino during Sony's Business Segment presentation and fireside chat was asked if he was concerned about the improved specs of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo's improved relationships with third-party publishers.

"We closely monitor the overall gaming industry, including the actions of other market participants," he stated (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Additionally, catalysts in the market are great for the industry as a whole, as they invigorate the excitement and demand more broadly. So it’s great to have people launching new things.

"However, as I mentioned previously, we have a differentiated strategy. PlayStation 5 is designed for an immersive gaming experience, and this includes the innovative DualSense controller features as well. We believe PS5-level performance is required to achieve a great experience on big screens. And in this way, we have provided a unique offering for players and creators in this current console generation.

"However, publisher strategies are increasingly shifting towards being multi-platform, so more platforms can run the same game, which is great from a creator’s perspective. Among those platforms, our mission is that we will continue to be the best place to play and publish.

"As such, we have empowered our creators to leverage our offering and services to create amazing, unique experiences for players with high engagement and great monetization opportunities.

"We have done this consistently as the industry and competitive dynamics have evolved. And of course, PlayStation Studios, our franchises, have a special role in showcasing the PlayStation experience and then strengthening the player’s vision with us."

PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst said PlayStation's first-party developers are reaching a greater range of audiences, including younger players, than ever before.

"In addition to our franchises with more, I would call it multi-generational fanbases, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, we also have franchises that appeal to a range of different player segments," said Hulst. "Horizon is a good example, it’s been very popular with female players, Astro Bot from our lovely Team Asobi in Tokyo, it’s been a hit with children and adults alike.

"We also continue to drive engagement with the PlayStation ecosystem and brand by bringing our franchises to new formats, film, television, and anime. Anime in particular is appealing to key younger audiences, so that’s going to be very helpful for us."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

