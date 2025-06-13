PlayStation is 'Thoughtful on If and How They Bring Titles to Other Platforms' - News

posted 1 hour ago

PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst during Sony's Business Segment presentation and fireside chat says PlayStation is taking a "thoughtful" and "measured" approach when it comes to porting games to PC and other platforms.

You’re quite right that we’re continuously exploring new ways for players to interact with their franchises," said Hulst (via VideoGamesChronicle) when asked about the gaming industry moving towards a more multiplatform approach.

"It’s important to realize that we’re really thoughtful about bringing our franchises off console to reach new audiences and that we’re taking a very measured, very deliberate approach in doing that. Particularly on the single-player side, our tentpole titles, they’re such a differentiator."

He added, "The point of differentiation, I should say, for the PlayStation console, is that they will showcase the performance and the quality of the hardware. So we want to ensure that players get the best experience from these titles. We’re very thoughtful about how and if and how we bring these titles to other platforms."

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino says PlayStation will continue to monitor gamers patterns and behaviors to "ensure that we serve them appropriately."

Nishino was asked his thoughts on Microsoft's shift to releasing first-party Xbox games on more platforms and if they was a good thing.

We think that competition in the business is healthy and pushes us to innovate," he stated. "There are multiple participants who together drive the overall gaming industry, and while there are new engagement models being explored, we ultimately think this is a good thing.

However, as I mentioned earlier, we are confident and committed to our current strategy, and there isn’t an urgent need for us to pivot."

