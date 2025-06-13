PlayStation is 'Thoughtful on If and How They Bring Titles to Other Platforms' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 369 Views
PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst during Sony's Business Segment presentation and fireside chat says PlayStation is taking a "thoughtful" and "measured" approach when it comes to porting games to PC and other platforms.
You’re quite right that we’re continuously exploring new ways for players to interact with their franchises," said Hulst (via VideoGamesChronicle) when asked about the gaming industry moving towards a more multiplatform approach.
"It’s important to realize that we’re really thoughtful about bringing our franchises off console to reach new audiences and that we’re taking a very measured, very deliberate approach in doing that. Particularly on the single-player side, our tentpole titles, they’re such a differentiator."
He added, "The point of differentiation, I should say, for the PlayStation console, is that they will showcase the performance and the quality of the hardware. So we want to ensure that players get the best experience from these titles. We’re very thoughtful about how and if and how we bring these titles to other platforms."
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino says PlayStation will continue to monitor gamers patterns and behaviors to "ensure that we serve them appropriately."
Nishino was asked his thoughts on Microsoft's shift to releasing first-party Xbox games on more platforms and if they was a good thing.
We think that competition in the business is healthy and pushes us to innovate," he stated. "There are multiple participants who together drive the overall gaming industry, and while there are new engagement models being explored, we ultimately think this is a good thing.
However, as I mentioned earlier, we are confident and committed to our current strategy, and there isn’t an urgent need for us to pivot."
I could see them adding more family friendly titles on Switch, much like Lego Horizon, even if it's newer titles but outside of that, the incentive of any of these console makers is to get you on their ecomonic system so you buy games for their platform.
Sure you can maximise profits on a single title but if people have reason to not buy your console entirely and just stick to PC or one other platform you are providing games on, it means what potential commission on other titles you would have got vanishes.
Can I see Sony adding more titles to Nintendo? Yes, limited to certain ones. Can I see for Xbox? No. PC on the other hand, hope they add everything but Bloodborne, just to annoy people. :P
When they only release one or two 1st party games a year, you kind of have to have something exclusive.
The other side of the coin being, if they're only releasing one or two 1st party games a year, that means they need to be making as much money as possible on those games because of how expensive they are to make. Something exclusivity by definition, prohibits. Hulst even mentioned a big reason why they're taking a more multiplat approach than before is to maximize profitability.
Sony porting their major titles to PC made sense as the console and PC player bases don’t seem to overlap too much.
Given their lead over Xbox they don’t really need to put their games on Xbox as there’s little incentive for to do so.
I mean, if Xbox actually does move to a PC os as rumors have suggested, then it happens by default...
I'm more curious if PS continues to put games on Switch 1 or 2 when they drop their own handheld
I've never understood the concept of PC and PlayStation not having much overlap. If I'm able to buy a game on PC and play the game on PC, that means I did NOT give PlayStation a sale when they also sell the exact same game and therefore, I'm constantly playing on my PC while my PS5 is gathering dust for an extended period of time. Especially if I'm buying multiple games on PC.
That's about as direct competition as it can get. Nearly 100% of all the games available on PlayStation, are also available on PC. So it's like, what do you mean there's no overlap? lol
How did you NOT give playstation a sale when you bought a PLAYSTATION game on PC? did Playstation spent millions of dollar to develop and port the game on steam for charity purpose? and you are interacting with playstation service thats why most their games require PSN sign in
They dropped the PSN sign in requirement for practically all their games FYI.
I was referring to all games. Which is why I mentioned that nearly all games available on PlayStation are also available on PC. This year I've bought Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Doom: The Dark Ages, Oblivion Remastered, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and Hades on Steam. All these games are also available on my PS5. Did Sony see a dime from those sales? No, they didn't. It's as simple as that. The only money Sony does make is 70% of their first-party sales on Steam.
Only game I've bought on my PS5 this year was Split Fiction......I'll let you figure out which platform I spent the most money on and which platform took up the most of my gaming time and you'll see how direct of competition PlayStation is with PC gaming. It doesn't even end there when there's competing storefronts on PC. So a game I buy on Steam means that's one sale that is NOT happening on Epic Games Store lol.
Why would Sony expect money from games they dont publish or developed and is sold on another platform? whats the point of those 3rd party games you listed what is that supposed to prove? that you didn't give sony your money? when you got PS5 userbase on its way to reach over 100M and those users bought those exact game you listed on the PS platform and generated money for Playstation.
They are getting lots of money from all the games released on their platform from their large userbase and at the same time they are generating more from people who buys their own games on steam. you
think they are worried about PC?
Wow we really came full circle here lol. I guess you didn't read the original comment. There IS overlap between PC and PlayStation. That's what I was responding to of SecondWar's original comment and that's what the point is. Come on dude lol.
If Sony wasn't worried, they wouldn't be putting their games on PC at all. They would've continued operating like they did for decades, and how Nintendo continues to operate now.
Yeah that's what my original point was of there being overlap between the 2 platforms. There's nothing wrong with it whatsoever. That's how competition works. Just the notion that this wasn't the case confused me because it's by far not the first time I've read that kind of sentiment.