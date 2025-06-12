Konami and Bloober Team Announce Silent Hill Remake - News

Konami at the Konami Press Start showcase announced a remake of the original Silent Hill is now in development at Bloober Team.

No other details on the remake were revealed.

View the teaser announcement video below:

