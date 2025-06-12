Konami and Bloober Team Announce Silent Hill Remake - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 251 Views
Konami at the Konami Press Start showcase announced a remake of the original Silent Hill is now in development at Bloober Team.
No other details on the remake were revealed.
View the teaser announcement video below:
HYPE!! SH3 has to be happening then as well!
YES! My order of favorite Silent Hill titles is: SH3, SH2, SH1 original, SH4, Origins, Homecoming, Downpour, Shattered Memories. Haven't decided where the SH2 Remake falls yet - I think I will place it after SH2 original though, just cause that one has such memories for me.
Hasn't this game already been remade before?
Yeah there was a reimagining of the first game I think it was in the late 2000s, but not a proper remake.