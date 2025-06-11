Resident Evil Requiem is Playable in First-Person and Third-Person Perspectives - News

Resident Evil Requiem, the is playable in both first-person and third-person, according to IGN.

Capcom will let players switch between first-person and third-person perspectives in the Options menu at any point during the game.

Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 8: Village are both in first-person, while the Resident Evil remake games -Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 - are playable in third-person.

View the reveal trailer below:

Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

